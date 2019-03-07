DGP reviews poll preparedness in south-west Odisha

With elections drawing closer, of Police (DGP) R P Sharma Thursday reviewed preparedness of security forces to ensure peaceful polls in south-west Odisha where many areas are Maoist-hit.

Safety of candidates, star campaigners and voters as well as area dominance during elections were among the issues discussed threadbare at a meeting held by the during his visit here, a senior said.

"All necessary steps will be taken to ensure that the upcoming election is conducted peacefully in a smooth manner without any untoward incident," Sharma said.

The DGP took stock of the preparedness of the security forces deployed in the districts under the south-western police range and directed the officers to ensure that adequate attention be given to safety of poll personnel.

Necessary measures for and movement of election materials including electronic voting machines (EVMs) were also discussed.

Senior police officials including SPs of the concerned districts in the region, DIG (south-western range) Himansu Lal, IG BSF and senior officials of attended the meeting.

Assembly election is also likely to be held in Odisha along with the Lok Sabha polls.

The DGP also interacted with the elected panchayat representatives of and Koraput districts where ganja cultivation is done in abundance and urged them to make people aware of the need to give up ganja cultivation and take to farming activities, said a

The DGP inaugurated the capacity building programme in cyber area for all SPs of the south-western range with a focus on building in Maoist-hit districts.

Meanwhile, two wanted women Maoists of district surrendered before the police during DGP's visit here, he said.

The two will be rehabilitated and provided financial assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of Odisha government, he added.

