Dhawan sustains hand injury, set to miss minimum three games

In-form opener was Tuesday ruled out of at least three matches after sustaining a hairline fracture on his left hand.

While it is blow to the team ahead of India's third game against New Zealand, the good is there is a chance that he will recover and therefore, the team management has not sought for any replacement.

"Team opening batsman is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored," Indian posted on Whats App group.

While earlier it was learnt that Dhwan had suffered a thumb fracture, it has been clarified that the is on the back of his left hand.

"Dhawan sustained an on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the CWC 2019 league match against Australia," the further stated.

The left-hander along with physio Patrick Farhart, went to for consultation with specialists earlier Tuesday.

Dhawan will miss the game against on Thursday and the marquee clash against on Sunday. It remains to be seen if he regains fitness for the match against of June 22 but the team is expecting that he will be fully fit by the business end of the tournament.

"As of now, no replacement is being sought. The team management believes that is a match winner and should be given every chance to get fit. In fact, his treatment and recovery can happen faster here and team expects him to be back in action," a senior BCCI official, currently in UK, told on conditions of anonymity.

It is learnt that at no point of time any replacement was sought. Even though the names of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer were doing the rounds, the senior said that they were mere speculations.

"The team management never asked for replacements. I don't know from where the of Rishabh Pant joining the squad was making rounds. It was speculation by the media," the added.

Since play on June 22 in Southampton, which is six days after the game in on June 16, Dhawan will get at least 11 days to recover.

Even if Dhawan misses the game, the next match against in Manchester, which is on June 27, gives him another six days to recover.

The team management is thinking about taking a chance that will allow him to recover for the last three league games (against England on June 30, against on July 2 and on July 6) before gearing for a semi-final, where India are almost certain to feature.

Dhawan was the hero of India's win over on Sunday with a knock of 117 off 109 balls.

His injury-forced absence would be a massive blow for India given his stupendous record in ICC events.

In the 10 matches he has played, Dhawan has amassed 537 runs at an average of 53.70 with a strike rate of 94.21.

He batted through after being hit on his left thumb by a rising delivery from pacer on Sunday but didn't field during the clash.

Ravindra Jadeja stood in his place for the entire 50 overs.

Dhawan underwent scans here, in which the fracture came to light.

"Shikhar has shown that his threshold for is very high. If he says he can recover, I would wait for him," said former India

It has been learnt that the team management is not too keen on a replacement right now unless the doctors rule him out for more than a month. The Indian team has KL Rahul, a specialist opener who can join at the top of the order.

In that case, one among or will come in the middle-order for the next two games.

The ICC doesn't have any specific stand-by list as such and anyone could replace a based on approval from the event technical committee.

