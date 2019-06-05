DHFL commercial paper downgraded to 'default' by Icra, Crisil

Domestic rating agencies and Crisil Wednesday downgraded rating on 850 crore worth of commercial paper of Corporation (DHFL) to 'default' from 'A4' due to the mortgage lender's deteriorating condition.

The rating of the company, which defaulted on a debt repayment earlier this week, has been removed from watch with negative implications by both the rating agencies.

Crisil, in a note, said the downgrade to 'default' or 'D' reflects delays in debt servicing by DHFL on some of its non-convertible debentures (NCDs) because of inadequate The payments were due on June 4, 2019.

The NCDs are not rated by Crisil.

In a separate note, said, "The rating revision factors in further deterioration in company's profile and delays in meeting scheduled debt obligation on June 04, 2019."



added that given the stretched liquidity profile and limited visibility on fresh funding, the company is unlikely to be able to service its debt obligation with regard to commercial paper programme in a timely manner.

The company has commercial paper (CP) worth 750 crore maturing in June 2019 with the first repayment on June 7.

"With liquidity inadequate as on date to service debt and visibility very low on timely fund raising, we expect the CP to be in default on maturity," Crisil said.

As on April 11, 2019, DHFL's liquidity reserve stood at 2,775 crore (including SLR) and it expects monthly collections of Rs 2,200 crore, going forward.

"Against this, the company has scheduled repayments of around Rs 6,900 crore (including unanticipated debt repayments already made till May 10, 2019) from May 01, 2019 to June 30, 2019," Icra said.

It said though the company's borrowing profile is well diversified, the recent industry-wide stress in liquidity has increased dependence on securitisation (around Rs 17,000 crore raised between September 24, 2018 and May 10, 2019).

The is dependent on the refinancing of maturing liabilities, given the relatively longer tenure of the loans inherent in the housing industry.

"While reliance on short-term borrowings through commercial papers has declined with the amount outstanding reducing to Rs 850 crore as on May 10, 2019 from Rs 8,715 crore as on September 30, 2018, the company would continue to depend on portfolio sales to meet its debt obligations till fresh funding resumes," Icra said.

The note also said the company's share of individual housing loans has decreased to 57 per cent of the AUM while project loans comprised 17 per cent of the AUM, as on December 31, 2018, compared to 61 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, as on March 31, 2018.

Also, the share of housing loans on the balance sheet declined to 48 per cent as on December 31, 2018 from 55 per cent as on March 31, 2018 owing to the significant securitisation of the home loan portfolio in the third quarter of FY19.

The project loan portfolio remains relatively unseasoned as the project loan book is recently originated and a large portion remains under moratorium.

"The company's ability to maintain the asset quality indicators will be a key rating monitorable, going forward," Icra said in the note.

As of December 31, 2018, DHFL's gross NPA ratio stood at 1.12 per cent and net NPA ratio at 0.8 per cent as against 0.96 per cent and 0.56 per cent, respectively, as on March 31, 2018.

Crisil further noted that the current challenges in the overall credit profile of DHFL has not yet impacted collections.

As per management, DHFL's current collection efficiency till March 2019 remains above 99 per cent, in line with past trends.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)