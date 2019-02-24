Discrimination against women disturbs me: Bachchan

Megastar on Sunday said he is pained that women who carry virus face discrimination in the society, something he will continue to fight for.

Bachchan, who is the World Health Organization's Goodwill for Hepatitis in South- Region, said women must be treated with respect and dignity.

"Discrimination against women has been most disturbing for me. This shouldn't happen. Women are half the power of the country, they are the strength of the country. They must be given the respect and dignity that all deserve," said.

"To be discriminated like this just because they are carrying virus is not acceptable. I will fight for this as long as I am alive," he added.

The 76-year-old was speaking at the launch of Plan on combatting viral hepatitis in

said this discrimination is "condemnable" and was shocked to know how things unfold for women suffering from the disease.

"I have heard such horrific stories where married women were thrown out of their houses because they were suffering from

"I thought if my voice and face can help bring awareness, then I will be glad to do so. If I can be the living example for the citizens of the country that despite being a hepatitis B patient, I am living normally," he added.

