DMK member sworn in as MLA in Pondy

A DMK member, who won the recently held bypoll to Thattanchavady constituency, was sworn in as member of the Puducherry assembly, at a function here Wednesday.
Officiating Speaker V P Sivakolundhu administered the oath of office to K Venkatesan.
Among those who witnessed the ceremony included the AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, leaders of the Congress, the DMK and other alliance parties.
Venkatesan defeated the AINRC candidate P Neduncheziane in the by-poll.
The by-election was necessitated after the sitting MLA Ashok Anand (AINRC) was disqualified following his conviction by a local CBI court in the disproportionate assets case in October last year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU