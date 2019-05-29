DMK member sworn in as MLA in Pondy

A member, who won the recently held bypoll to constituency, was sworn in as member of the assembly, at a function here Wednesday.

Officiating V P Sivakolundhu administered the oath of office to K Venkatesan.

Among those who witnessed the ceremony included the AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt, V Narayanasamy, leaders of the Congress, the and other alliance parties.

Venkatesan defeated the AINRC candidate P Neduncheziane in the by-poll.

The by-election was necessitated after the sitting MLA (AINRC) was disqualified following his conviction by a local in the disproportionate assets case in October last year.

