JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Give him any role, Hardik takes it up with a smile: Rahul
Business Standard

DMK member sworn in as MLA in Pondy

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

A DMK member, who won the recently held bypoll to Thattanchavady constituency, was sworn in as member of the Puducherry assembly, at a function here Wednesday.

Officiating Speaker V P Sivakolundhu administered the oath of office to K Venkatesan.

Among those who witnessed the ceremony included the AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, leaders of the Congress, the DMK and other alliance parties.

Venkatesan defeated the AINRC candidate P Neduncheziane in the by-poll.

The by-election was necessitated after the sitting MLA Ashok Anand (AINRC) was disqualified following his conviction by a local CBI court in the disproportionate assets case in October last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements