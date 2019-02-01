DND shut due to farmers' rally: Police

The Delhi- Direct (DND) flyway connecting with the national capital was shut on Friday evening as a huge mass of farmers marched on the road in a rally, officials said.

The Traffic Police cautioned commuters asking them to take alternate routes between and suggesting usage of NH-9 instead of the to those moving to Ghazipur via Mayur Vihar.

"Due to the rally/protest by farmers, the road between and has been shut," the tweeted at 5 pm.

Earlier in the day, it issued an advisory stating traffic movement on NH-24, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Mathura Road, and from to Ashram was likely to be impacted due to the rally.

The said there could be diversions made on the route as per requirements.

"People are advised to use alternate via Mayur Vihar and Kalindi Kunj for movement between Noida and Delhi to avoid inconvenience," it had said in the advisory.

Vehicular movement on the crucial route had come to a crawl this evening, with several commuters sharing their agony on

"Coming back to Delhi from Noida? Avoid Take the metro. The traffic is insane. 2 hours for a 35 min route. And I have still not reached," said a user.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)