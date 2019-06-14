Doctors in UP wear black band in solidarity with protesting colleagues in West Bengal

Government doctors in Friday wore black band to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in

Dr Amit Singh, the of Association UP, said, "Government doctors wore black bands while discharging their duties at various hospitals in the state. In the afternoon, a delegation of the doctors submitted a memorandum addressed to the through the "



In the memorandum, "we have demanded security for doctors so that they do not feel scared".

He added that more than 18,700 doctors associated with the Association UP took part in the protest.

Junior doctors in are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at and Hospital in Kolkata.

