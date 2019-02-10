DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 500: health ministry

More than 500 people have died from the latest outbreak of in DR Congo, but a programme has prevented thousands more deaths, the country's told AFP.

"In total, there have been 502 deaths and 271 people cured," said a health ministry bulletin published late on Friday, reporting on the outbreak in the east of the country.

But said that, for the first time, a programme had protected 76,425 people and prevented "thousands" of deaths.

"I believe we have prevented the spread of the epidemic in the big cities" in the region, he said.

"The teams also managed to contain its the spread of the epidemic to neighbouring countries," he added.

"The biggest problem is the high mobility of the population," the added.

The outbreak started last August in the North Kivu region, which borders and

The Spanish wing of the aid agency (MSF) reported on Saturday that there had been a surge in cases since January 15.

Rwanda, and South Sudan, further north, were all now on alert, it added.

The security situation in the east of the country, where armed rebels have terrorised the population for years, has made treating the difficult.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)