Dr Reddy's re-launches generic version of Suboxone in US

: Laboratories Ltd. has said it re-launched its and Sublingual Film, generic version of in the US market.

According to a press release issued by the city-based drug maker Wednesdaynight, the re-launch comes on the heels of a favourable decision delivered by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuitconcluding that UK-based had not shown that it is likely to succeed on its claim that Dr Reddy's product infringes a patent pertaining to

is in a legal battle against the launch of the copycat version of its opioid addiction treatment by competitors including Laboratories in the US market.

had sales of aroundUSD 1.86 billion in the US for the 12 months ended April2018, according to market reports.

"We are pleased with the decision of the appellate court in favour, vacating the preliminary injunction that had prevented Dr Reddy's from continuing to market this important drug to the public," Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, of DRL said.

In June 2018, the (USFDA) approved Dr Reddy's and Sublingual Film, in four strengths including 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg, for sale in the US market.

The product was launched immediately after approval, with sales and commercialisation activities halted as a result of a court-imposed temporary restraining order (TRO) and preliminary injunction against Dr Reddy's.

The TRO and preliminary injunction did not prohibit commercial manufacture of the product.

