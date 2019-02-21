'I am Arbor' - A Unique Movie for Nature Lovers is Releasing on May 2019

/ -- The premiere of the latest film 'I am Arbor' written and directed by the award-winning and of Sengupta, will be screened in select theaters in May this year. A father and child duo will debut in this heart touching story on a theme that brings a new idea that plants have emotions.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824419/I_Am_Arbor_Logo.jpg )



After the successful production of 'Ping Pong'd', an animated short film and the music video 'RED' that was internationally acclaimed at several Film festivals globally; Sengupta, once again brings a social message to this world, through his short that is a fusion of Live Action and 3D

Set in the backdrop of an emotional journey of a child, growing up with a tree that comes alive as characters; this film encapsulates the raw emotions and feelings of plants that have enabled the survival of human species on this planet.

"This movie sensitizes everyone living on this earth, to once again ponder on the deep bond that exists between trees and human beings. I have attempted to bring on screen, the organic feelings and emotions between objects and subjects," said Sengupta, of the Film.

The school of Film and at Institute of Technology, NY and in Mumbai, collaborated in making this production come alive for Nature Lovers in the world.

About RIT



Founded in 1829, Institute of Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with eight colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. The campus occupies 1,300 acres in suburban Rochester, the third-largest city in State. The RIT student body consists of approximately 11,400 full-time and 1,600 part-time undergraduate students, and 2,350 graduate students. Enrolled students represent all 50 states and more than 100 foreign countries.

About



Founded by Anannya Sengupta, popularly known as Jijo, AAJ Media Productions is a new-generation that is poised to bring back a unique blend of Hollywood and Bollywood - the HollyBolly way, for Individual Aspirants, Corporates and the Media and Entertainment Industry.

About the



Anannya Sengupta, of AAJ Media Productions, realized that there exists a whitespace of Live Action and and an opportunity for collaboration between Hollywood & Bollywood. Bringing imagination into the realms of perception and experience through redesigning the paradigm of communication and messaging for individuals, corporates and the film industry at large; offers tremendous opportunity.

Anannya Sengupta, popularly known as Jijo is an International Award-Winning He has completed his undergraduate in New Media & Interactive Development and is currently completing his master's in Films and Animations from Institute of Technology, New York, USA. He lives in Rochester and shuttles between LA and

He founded AAJ Media Productions in 2017 and is backed by an experienced set of team members based out of and the US.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)