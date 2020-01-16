Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh plans to quit party after AAP denies ticket

-
Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh is planning to quit AAP after he was denied a ticket for the upcoming election by the party.
Singh told PTI he will be quitting the party as he is unhappy after being denied a ticket and also because the candidacy has been given in his place to Rajkumari Dhillon.
"Even during Lok Sabha I had raised my objection over alliance with Congress and now they have brought in five people from Congress who are directly or indirectly associated with Sajjan Kumar (anti-Sikh riots convict)," he said.
He further said he has not yet decided if he would run independently in the Assembly polls next month.
