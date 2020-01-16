JUST IN
Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh plans to quit party after AAP denies ticket

He further said he has not yet decided if he would run independently in the Assembly polls next month

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh is planning to quit AAP after he was denied a ticket for the upcoming election by the party.

Singh told PTI he will be quitting the party as he is unhappy after being denied a ticket and also because the candidacy has been given in his place to Rajkumari Dhillon.

"Even during Lok Sabha I had raised my objection over alliance with Congress and now they have brought in five people from Congress who are directly or indirectly associated with Sajjan Kumar (anti-Sikh riots convict)," he said.

He further said he has not yet decided if he would run independently in the Assembly polls next month.
First Published: Thu, January 16 2020. 17:15 IST

