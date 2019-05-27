Dubai-based Indian longs to see his newborn son 'Modi' in UP

A Muslim Indian in Dubai, who has named his newborn ' Damodardas Modi', longs to go back home in to see his son who is already drawing attention with people in the neighbourhood coming to meet the child named after the

Mustaq Ahmed, 29, who works as a maintenance staff in Hatta, about 130 km from Dubai, said his wife who lives in district decided to name their son as the baby was born on the won the elections with thumping majority for a second term.

"When my wife called me with the good on May 23, I asked her whether had won the elections. Then I told her "Desh mein Modi agaya. Hamaray ghar main bhi Modi agaya. (Modi has come to power in the country. And Modi has arrived in our family too)," he told

Ahmed's wife came with the idea to name their son while names for the boy were being discussed. People around her tried to make her change her mind, but she was adamant, her Idrees told last week.

Ahmed also tried to make her drop the idea, but later he ended up agreeing to his wife's wish.

The family then filed an affidavit in district authorites. In the affidavit, Ahmed's wife lavished praise on Modi and his government's welfare schemes, including to the poor and financial help to construct toilets.

The affidavit also praised Modi for the initiative to end triple talaq.

The little 'Modi' is Ahmed and Begum's third child . The Muslim couple has two daughters - Mantaza, 7 and Fathima, 3.

Ahmed came to the UAE five years ago seeking better employment.

"We are impressed by what our has done for the country in the last five years. I wish my son will also do good work and earn a solid reputation like our Prime Minister," he said.

He said the little Modi is already winning hearts as people in the neighbourhood are all coming to see him.

"I am sure people will keep teasing by calling him 'Modi, Modi.' But when he grows up, no one will dare mess with him because he is Narendra Modi," Ahmed said with a laugh.

Asked when he is going home to see Modi, he said, "I will have to wait a little longer. I have to earn some more money before I can afford the air ticket and other expenses."



"But I know good days are ahead because the country has one Modi and I have two," said Ahmed.

Ahmed's dreams that Prime Minister Modi will come and bless his newborn son.

"I wish Modi will come down to our village in to see my little Modi and bless him. It will be a great honour for my son and our family," he said.

