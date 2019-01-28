SC seeks information on detention centres, foreigners detained in Assam

The Monday directed the Centre to give the number of functional centres in and the foreigners detained there during the last 10 years as also various other details.

A bench comprising Chief and was hearing a petition filed by activist on the condition of centres in and the prolonged of foreigners there.

The apex court asked the Centre to provide various details about the detention centres, the period of detention of detainees and the status of their cases before the

"We would like to know as to how many detention centres are there. We also want to know how many persons are lodged there and since when," the bench said.

It also asked to provide details as to how many persons have been declared foreigners so far and how many of them have been deported till date.

It sought the year-wise details of foreigners who have illegally entered into during the last 10 years.

The bench, which has sought details within three weeks from the authority, has now posted the matter for further hearing on February 19.

The top court had earlier issued notice to the Centre and the government on Mander's plea and had asked them to respond to it within four weeks.

Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Mander has said that the condition of foreign nationals kept at the detention centres in Assam was not good.

"The larger issue is can these people be permitted to be detained indefinitely just because they are not Indian citizens," he said, adding that they were being treated as "illegal aliens".

Bhushan had referred to a judgement and said it had held that the government cannot keep the foreign nationals in detention indefinitely.

The Centre had in November last year informed the that the process of framing guidelines for keeping foreign nationals in detention centres across the country was "under preparation" and that the work of framing detention manual or guidelines was being taken up "very seriously".

The top court had told the Centre to ensure that requirements of the circulars or guidelines issued by the central government would be adhered to by Assam.

The had said there were 47 declared foreign nationals or their family members that were proposed to be transferred for being re-united and the transfer process would take about 15 days.

The apex court had on September 12 last year expressed displeasure that foreign nationals kept in detention centres in Assam were "separated" from their families and had asked the state to look into the issue with urgency so that the families are "not broken up".

