Dubai, Mumbai bizmen keen on investing in Himachal: CM Thakur

The business community in Mumbai and Dubai is keen on investing in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here Saturday.

Interacting with mediapersons on his return from Dubai, the CM said the businessmen showed interest in investing in horticulture, food processing, tourism, real estate and hydro power sectors.

The chief minister, who also visited Mumbai en route to Shimla, said he also urged businessmen like Anand Mahindra, Adi Godrej, Ratan Tata and Mukesh Ambani to invest in the state.

The CM hoped that the city might attract investments to the tune of Rs 85,000 crore.

He said a high-powered delegation met the chairman and managing director of LuLu International, Yusuf Ali M A, in Dubai to explore investment opportunities in tourism and hospitality sectors.

Thakur said the businessmen in Dubai expressed desire to invest in wellness centres, naturopathy resorts, food processing units and real estate.

Earlier in the day, Thakur was received at Shimla on his return by Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar and MLAs Vinod Kumar and Balbir Verma.

