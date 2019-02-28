Ebdon edges out Wollaston in Indian Open snooker

: Former World champion of England edged out compatriot by four frames to three in the 5th Indian Open world ranking tournament here Thursday.

In other matches played today, Belgian Luca Brecel, known as "The Belgium Bullet" outplayed (England) 4-0 while (England) had a similar result against Mei Xiwen of

(England) bounced back from being two frames down to register a 4-3 win against countryman David Gilbert, while Iran's Hossien Vafaei had to work hard to get past (Wales) 4-3.

Graeme Dott (Scotland) got a walk over from Alexander Ursenbacher (Switzerland).

The 16-year old Indian Digvijay Kadian enjoyed a lead of 25 points in the first two frames, but couldn't make much headway and went down by four frames to nil to Andrew Higginson of England.

In another match, Scotland's routed Englishman 4-0.

In the afternoon session, China's (China) thrashed Malaysia's 4-0 and the 2019 BetVictor shootout champion Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Thailand) had no trouble overcoming his higher ranked opponent (England) 4-2.

Later, England's held off the challenge from China's Zhang Yong, winning 4-3.

