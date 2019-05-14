EC orders fresh polling in 34 booths in 10 Odisha districts

The Election Commission of India has ordered fresh polling in 34 booths in 10 districts including three in district on May 19, an said Tuesday.

district has been worst hit by the cyclone Fani which made a landfall near town on May 3.

"... The ECI has directed to hold fresh poll on 19.05.2019 (Sunday) in following polling stations for simultaneous to Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly....," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Kumar said in a letter to the district election officers and collectors of 10 districts.

The fresh polls will be held in different assembly segments in the districts of Cuttack, Deogarh, Puri, Angul, Keonjhar, Khurda, Jajpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur, he said.

The fresh polling is required in the 34 assembly segments due to certain problems during polling in the third and fourth phase of elections on April 23 and April 29 respectively.

While fresh polling will be held in 12 booths of third phase, repoll has also been ordered on May 19 in 22 other booths where polling was conducted in fourth phase.

Fresh polling in three booths (two in Brahmagiri and one in Satyabadi assembly segments) of is a challenge as there has been no power due to cyclone Fani.

Both Brahmagiri and Satyabadi have been worst hit blocks of Puri district. These areas are yet to get and other basic facilities, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)