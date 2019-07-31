JUST IN
ED quizzes Farooq Abdullah in money fraud case with JK Cricket Association

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The ED on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities in the state's cricket association, officials said.

They said Abdullah appeared before the central agency at its Chandigarh office and his statement was being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.
First Published: Wed, July 31 2019. 13:55 IST

