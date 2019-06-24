EEPC signs MoU with CSIR-NML for technical assistance

-
Engineering exporters' body EEPC on Monday said it has signed an MoU with the National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML) of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research for technical assistance.
The agreement will enable scientists from the Jamshedpur-based NML to facilitate "our members with their expertise" towards improvement of production technique, EEPC India Chairman Ravi Sehgal said.
He said while Indian engineering exports have been growing by 10 per cent with variation, reaching a historic high of USD 81 billion during the fiscal 2018-19, the shipments as percentage of ASEAN and the world are stagnating at 0.8-1 per cent over the last 10-15 years.
The Department of Commerce has given EEPC India a mandate to form technology centres for helping MSMEs with the knowledge of new technologies.
