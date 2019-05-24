Eight women make it to 17th Lok Sabha from Maharashtra

Eight women, more than half of them from the BJP, have made it to the 17th from Maharashtra, which sends 48 to the of Parliament, the second highest after

The women candidates who emerged victorious in the 2019 elections are (NCP-Baramati), Bhavna Gawli (Shiv Sena-Yavatmal-Washim), (Beed), Raksha Khadse (Raver), (Nandurbar), Poonam Mahajan (Mumbai North Central), (Dindori) - all from the BJP - and (NCP-backed independent-Amravati).

Sule retained her seat for the third consecutive time with a margin of 1,55,774 votes. Gawli also held on to Yavatmal-Washim for the fifth time, defeating by a margin of 1,17,939 votes.

Khadse retained her seat by a massive margin of 3,35,882 votes, while Munde won with 1,68,368 votes and Gavit romped home with 95,629 more ballots than her nearest rival.

Navnit Rana, the wife of independent MLA Ravi Rana, is the first-time winner. She defeated veteran Anand Adsul by a margin of 36,951 votes in Amravati.

was an backed by the NCP. has been supporting the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government since 2014.

Pawar won from Dindori by a margin of 1,98,779 votes.

She had contested from the same seat as the NCP nominee in 2014 and lost to of the BJP.

Pawar joined the BJP ahead of the polls and the party fielded her from Dindori, replacing its sitting Chavan.

Congress's (Mumbai North-Central) and (Mumbai North) lost miserably. BJP's Kanchan Kul, the wife of MLA Rahul Kul, was defeated by Sule.

Of the 867 candidates in the fray in Maharashtra, 80 were women. Prominent political parties had fielded only 11 women, of which eight won. Interestingly, all eight belong to political families.

Sule is the daughter of Poonam Mahajan is the daughter of BJP the late Pramod Mahajan, while is the daughter of BJP Gopinath Munde.

Khadse is the of Eknath Khadse. Gavit is the daughter of Vijaykumar Gavit, a former in the Congress-NCP government.

is the of former NCP leader the late A T Pawar.

is the daughter of late Sunil Dutt, while Gawli is the daughter of leader Pundalik Gawli, who won from Yavatmal-Washim in 1996 and 1998.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)