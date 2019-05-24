US leadership congratulates PM Modi on his re-election; says great things in store for ties

Hailing Narendra Modi's "big" election triumph, the top American leadership, including Donald Trump, have said that "great things" are in store for the Indo-US strategic ties under his second innings.

Modi on Thursday led his to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 302 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

"Congratulations to @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory!," tweeted.

"Great things are in store for the US- partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" he said Thursday.

The and have made enormous strides together. Some of the important steps taken include the expansion of bilateral defence cooperation and combined military exercises, the historic civil nuclear deal, the nearly six-fold increase in US- trade, the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative and the designation of India as a Major Defence Partner.

"Congrats to an American on his party's win in India's parliamentary election," Vice tweeted.

"This was a strong display of the Indian people's commitment to democracy! We look forward to continuing to work with India for a freer, safer, and more prosperous region," he said.

too took to to congratulate the prime minister.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi and the NDA for their victory in India's election, and to the Indian people for casting their votes in such historic numbers. As the world's largest exercise in democracy, #India's election is an inspiration around the world," he said.

During an off-camera gaggle with reporters, State Department said India's elections are the world's largest exercise in democracy, a marvel of logistics and planning with 900 million people an eighth of the world's population eligible to vote.

"We applaud the high turnout, estimated at around 66 per cent or roughly 600 million people, and the for their excellent execution of this incredible event," Ortagus said.

India, she said, is a crucial partner for the US in many areas, especially counterterrorism. "We are certainly underscoring today a historic democratic movement of at least 600 million people voting. I think it is pretty amazing," Ortagus added.

Indian American said it was truly an inspiration to see so many Indians exercise their democratic rights. "I look forward to working with PM Modi and the to strengthen the US-India partnership," he said.

One lesson from Modi's win is that dynastic, establishment candidates are weak, another Indian-American said.

"Democrats need to make sure that our candidate against can connect with people's frustration and offer a positive vision for change," Khanna said.

Several top American lawmakers too congratulated Modi and vowed to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

"I look forward to strengthening the important US-India partnership," tweeted.

"I look forward to working together to strengthen and expand the strong relationship between our two nations," George Holding, of the House India Caucus, said.

Senator congratulated Modi and said, "India and the US share a great relationship and looking forward to continuing cooperation going forward."



"Congratulations @narendramodi on your historic victory. Looking forward to seeing you soon," Senator tweeted. Congressman said he looks forward to continuing to work with him on issues critical to Houston, the US and India.

"The world's largest democracy and one of our strongest partners in the Indo-Pacific has chosen their leadership in free and fair elections," Congressman said as he congratulated the BJP and Modi on the historic re-election.

Sylvester Turner, in a congratulatory message, invited Modi to his city in "I would like to assure you of my commitment to continue strengthening relations between and India, creating more business and trade opportunities, and improving the quality of life for all that call home," Turner said.

Greg Abbott, in a handwritten message to Indian to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that he viewed Modi's election as very important to the future of India.

" looks forward to continuing working with you as we advance the economics of India and Texas," Abbott said.

