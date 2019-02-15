Employment of Indian seafarers grows by 35pc in 2018: Govt

The number of Indian seafarers employed on Indian or foreign flag vessels increased by 35 per cent in 2018 on the back of a series of measures taken in the last four years, the said Friday.

"The shipping sector has witnessed an unprecedented growth of 35 per cent in the number of Indian seafarers...," the ministry said in a statement.

The number increased to 2,08,799 in 2018 from 1,54,349 in 2017, it said.

Along with this, the number of students placed for on-board training also rose from 14,307 in 2017 to 19,545 in 2018, registering a jump of nearly 37 per cent.

The growth in the number of Indian seafarers has been possible due to a series of measures taken by the government in the last four years to improve the standards of maritime training, increase on-board training opportunities, improve the examination and certification system and facilitate ease of doing

The number of seafarers employed on Indian flag vessels increased from 22,103 last year to 27,364 this year, while the employment figures on foreign vessels went up from 60,194 to 72,327 during the same period.

The training curriculum for the officers and the ratings were revised in 2016 not only to meet the global standards but also to meet the expectations of foreign employers.

To regulate training institutes working in private sector, a system of 'Comprehensive Inspection Programme' (CIP) was designed to assess the quality of the institute on various parameters including infrastructure, quality of faculty and pedagogy among others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)