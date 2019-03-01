JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Crude oil futures up 0.52 per cent on global cues

Nexteer Produces 60 Millionth Electric Power Steering System
Business Standard

Rising demand lifts crude palm oil by 0.49%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Crude palm oil prices were up by 0.49 per cent to Rs 554 per 10 kgs in futures trading Friday as traders created fresh positions, supported by pick up in demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude palm oil for delivery in March contract rose by Rs 2.70, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 554 per 10 kgs in a business turnover of 185 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants on the back of rise in demand in the physical market against restricted supplies from producing regions, influenced crude palm oil prices in futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements