EU allocates 8.5 million euros for people affected by natural calamities in South and SE Asia

The European Union has mobilised a new humanitarian funding package worth 8.5 million euros for people affected by natural calamities in South and South East Asia, including India and Bangladesh.

The package includes 1.5 million euros in emergency aid for the victims of ongoing monsoon in India and Bangladesh, the EU said in a statement.

The remaining funds will be provided in Nepal and the Philippines as well as for disaster risk reduction initiatives in the region, it said.

To help the most affected communities in South and South East Asia hit by natural disasters and humanitarian crises, the Commission said it has mobilised a new humanitarian funding package worth 8.5 million euros.

"The countries in South Asia are facing an increasingly worse monsoon season. Heavy rains and flooding have created a large-scale humanitarian situation in India and Bangladesh. During these difficult times, EU solidarity makes a difference: our support will reach those most in need providing water, sanitation and essential supplies," Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said.

"In the wider region, the EU is also supporting Nepal and the Philippines to be better prepared for natural disasters and get aid to those most in need," Stylianides said.

EU funding for monsoon victims will be distributed between India and Bangladesh, where more than 5,00,000 people have been displaced, the statement said.

The situation has affected mainly the states of Assam and Bihar in India and the North of Bangladesh.

Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh where almost 1 million refugees live in the world's largest camp, is also affected.

This support comes on top of 2 million euros allocated to support several regional disaster risk reduction initiatives in South and Southeast Asia, and an additional 2 million euros dedicated to Nepal to improve both national and local response capacities in the events of fire, floods and earthquakes, particularly in cities, the statement said.

In the Philippines, 1 million euros will help consolidate disaster risk reduction and resilience-building initiatives, it said.

