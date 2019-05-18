Ex-CIA agent gets 20-year sentence for spying for China

An ex-CIA was sentenced to 20 years in for spying for in a case called part of an "alarming trend" in the community.

Kevin Mallory, 62, was convicted under the Act for selling classified US "defense information" to a agent for USD 25,000 during trips to in March and April 2017.

"Your object is to gain information, and my object is to be paid," he told the Chinese agent in a May 5, 2017 message.

The had served in the US army, then as a of the State Department, before becoming a for the

Mallory is one of several US officials with high-level security clearances arrested and charged over unsanctioned dealings with

official faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to charges of attempting to sell classified information to the Chinese.

In April, a former diplomat, Candace Marie Claiborne, pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about money she received from agents in exchange for US documents.

And in the most significant case, on May 1, former CIA pleaded guilty to spying for

Lee, 54, faces a possible life sentence. Arrested in January 2018, he was suspected of having provided the information it needed to bring down a CIA network of informants in between 2010 and 2012.

"This case is one in an alarming trend of former officers being targeted by China and betraying their country and colleagues," said of the Mallory case.

"This sentence, together with the recent guilty pleas of in and Jerry Lee in Virginia, deliver the stern message that our former intelligence officers have no business partnering with the Chinese, or any other adversarial foreign intelligence service.

