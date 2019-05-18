Key powers urge immediate resumption of Sudan talks: US

Major international powers during talks Friday in urged Sudan's military rulers and protesters to resume suspended negotiations on the country's future immediately, the said.

Representatives from the UN, and European powers "called for an immediate resumption of talks" between the two sides, said Tibor Nagy, the US assistant secretary of state for

They called on the protesters and the to "reach an agreement ASAP on an interim government that is truly civilian-led and reflects the will of the Sudanese people," Nagy tweeted.

"We also expressed concern about the recent violence directed by security forces against protesters, and agreed to call for the TMC to allow peaceful protests and hold accountable those responsible for recent violence," he wrote.

The talks in included representatives of the United Nations, and

involved were Britain, France, and as well as Ethiopia, which is the of an eight-nation Horn of regional bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, which includes

The last month ousted longtime after months of mounting protests led by young people that were sparked by the high cost of bread.

Protesters have remained camped out, saying that they want a rapid transition to democracy rather than continued military rule.

The generals and protest leaders had been expected to come to an agreement on Wednesday on the thorniest issue -- the make-up of a new body to govern for three years.

But the of the military council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, early Thursday announced a suspension of talks for 72 hours as he demanded that protesters dismantle roadblocks and open bridges and railway lines connecting the capital.

