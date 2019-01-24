Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen delaying testimony to Congress

Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, will not testify before a next month as scheduled, his said Wednesday, depriving Democrats for now of a prime opportunity to scrutinize Trump, his links to and payments to buy the silence of a porn star.

Cohen indefinitely delayed his Feb 7 appearance before the He blamed threats from Trump and the president's attorney-spokesman, Rudy Giuliani, and cited his own ongoing cooperation in Robert Mueller's investigation.

Cohen said the decision was made on advice of Cohen's lawyers.

"This is a time where Mr. Cohen had to put his family and their safety first," Davis said in a statement.

The statement did not detail the threats. But Trump and Giuliani have publicly urged the Justice Department to investigate Cohen's father-in-law, insinuating he was part of some unspecific criminal activity.

Trump, for example, told this month that Cohen "should give information maybe on his father-in-law, because that's the one that people want to look at." Asked about the claim of a threat, Trump accused Cohen of lying.

"He's only been threatened by the truth, and he doesn't want to do that, probably for me or other of his clients," Trump said at the "He has other clients also, I assume, and he doesn't want to tell the truth for me or other of his clients." Trump's fixer-turned-foe is a central figure in Mueller's investigation into possible coordination between and Trump's campaign.

Cohen also played a pivotal role in buying the silence of a and a former who both alleged they had sex with Trump. The has denied their claims.

Cohen pleaded guilty last year to and other offenses connected to the payments. Federal prosecutors have said Trump directed Cohen to make the payments during the campaign.

Newly empowered Democrats wanted to make Cohen the first high-profile witness since they regained control of the House and have promised an aggressive effort to investigate the They have pledged to limit their questioning to avoid interfering with any investigations.

