Fadnavis swearing in murder of democracy, says Venugopal

Terming the swearing in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister as "murder of democracy", AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday said the BJP will have to pay a "heavy price for it."



He said the Congress will raise the issue in Parliament on Monday, as he predicted that the Fadnavis-led government will collapse in two-three days.

"...democracy has been killed by BJP, they will definitely have to pay maximum price for it and face big consequences," Venugopal told reporters here.

"We have moved the Supreme Court tonight itself, just like it happened in Karnataka's case few months ago..we have confidence that- at any cost this government (Fadnavis government) will not exist for more than two-three days and it will fall," he said.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the apex court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse trading."



The three parties also sought a direction to the governor to invite them to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.

Venugopal said all 44 Congress MLAs in Maharashtra were "intact."



"We have held Congress legislature party meeting today, they are all together.... we will take care of them," he said.

Alleging that the Maharashtra governor had bypassed all parliamentary norms and conventions, Venugopal said when he invited the Shiv Sena a few days ago, the governor said he wanted the signature of all MLAs.

The same thing was mentioned to the NCP and he did not give proper time to them also, but now without any verification he has invited the BJP at midnight to form the government, the congress leader alleged.

"What is it? It is an alarming thing for the country...," he said.

On preparations for the December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Venugopal said in Karnataka also the BJP, without majority, came to power through the backdoor and by horse trading.

"Now they are trying to win the by-elections with money and muscle power, but I think the Congress will win in all the seats," he added.

Venugopal on Saturday night held a meeting with AICC and KPCC election in-charges to discuss preparations for the bypolls.

