Fire breaks out at a garment shop in Nangloi

A fire broke out at a garment shop in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said Wednesday.
The fire department received a call about the blaze at around 9.55 am after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire was brought under control by 10.40 am.
No injury or casualty has been reported, a senior fire official said, adding the cause of fire is not know yet.
