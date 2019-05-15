JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Probe on in Sardesai's 'weaponising youth' remark:Poll officer

AIFF appoints Igor Stimac as Indian football team coach
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at a garment shop in Nangloi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A fire broke out at a garment shop in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said Wednesday.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at around 9.55 am after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control by 10.40 am.

No injury or casualty has been reported, a senior fire official said, adding the cause of fire is not know yet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 12:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU