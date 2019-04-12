Forex reserves swell by $1.87 billion to $413.8 billion: RBI data

-
The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by $ 1.876 billion to $ 413.781 billion in the week to April 5, aided by a rise in foreign currency assets, Reserve Bank data showed Friday.
In the previous week, the reserves had surged by $ 5.237 billion to $ 411.905 billion, helped by the maiden dollar-rupee swap conducted by the RBI.
In the reporting week, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the overall reserves -- rose by $ 2.062 billion to $ 386.116 billion.
Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/ depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound and the yen held in the reserves.
The forex kitty had touched a life-time high of $ 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. Since then, it has been on a slide and is now down by over $ 13 billion.
Gold reserves, which remained unchanged in the previous week, declined by $ 182.6 million to $ 23.225 billion, the data showed.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund dipped by $ 1.2 million to $ 1.455 billion.
The country's reserve position with the Fund too slipped by $ 2.5 million to $ 2.983 billion, the apex bank said.
