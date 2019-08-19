SC dismisses Tarun Tejpal's plea for quashing of sexual assault charges

-
ALSO READ
SC verdict on Tarun Tejpal's plea in sexual harassment case likely Monday
Top events today: Essar Steel case, curbs to be eased in Kashmir, and more
#Metoo revives: CJI Ranjan Gogoi's exoneration sparks protests across India
Larger conspiracy to frame CJI in sexual harassment case? SC orders inquiry
Unnao case: Court files charges of rape against expelled BJP MLA Sengar
-
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal seeking quashing of charges framed against him in an alleged sexual assault case lodged by a former woman colleague.
A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Goa's lower court to complete the trial preferably within six months in the case against Tejpal.
Tejpal is alleged to have sexually assaulted a former woman colleague inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.
He has denied the allegations levelled against him.
Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the crime branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court.
He has been out on bail since May 2014.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU