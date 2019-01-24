Former minister Abdul Gani Vakil joins People's Conference

Former Vakil joined People's Conference led by here Thursday.

Vakil, who was a in the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led PDP- coalition government, joined the People's Conference at Lone's residence here.

"I welcome Vakil sahib in the caravan of change. His mass base and experience will be a game changer," said in a tweet after the former joined his party.

Vakil, who has unsuccessfully contested assembly elections from Rafiabad constituency of district several times including in 2014, had resigned from Congress in 2015.

