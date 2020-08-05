Ram temple foundation stone laying happy moment for every Indian: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister on Wednesday described the laying of foundation stone of the Ram Temple in as a happy and historic moment for every Indian.

He also said that with the laying of the foundation stone, the dreams of crores of Lord Ram's devotees have come true.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

In a series of tweets on the occasion, Khattar said, "This happy moment is historic for every Indian."



Moments before the prime minister was to perform the 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Khattar urged people to light a lamp in the courtyard of their homes and give a message of brotherhood.

"Siyavar Ramchandra ki jay" and "Jai Shri Ram", he said in other tweets expressing his happiness on the occasion.

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said people struggled for 500 years for a Ram temple in

"The wait of 500 years has ended," Vij tweeted, adding "hundreds of years of hard work has borne fruit. Congratulations to every Indian on this occasion".

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Bishnoi,a senior leader of the Congress, which is the main opposition party in Haryana, in a tweet said the occasion was a "historic one".

"Congratulations to all countrymen," Bishnoi said.



Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja in a tweet said Lord Ram's character which was full of virtues was a model for humanity.

Senior Indian Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala extended hearty greetings to all Indians and devotees living around the world on the laying of the foundation stone of Ram temple.