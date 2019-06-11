Four SSCB boxers enter semifinals of Youth Boxing National championship

Four SSCB boxers, including world youth bronze medallist Bhavesh Khittimani, progressed to the semifinals of in Rudrapur,

Bhavesh packed a flurry of punches on Manipur's Bhimjit Singh Heikrujam to conclude his bout with a unanimous nod from the judges in the 52 kg.

Selay Soy (46-49kg), L Bilotson Singh (56kg) and (60kg) are the other three SSCB boxers to make it to the last four.

While three boxers from Haryana, two from and one each from Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh and reached the last four, it was young Sikkimese Roy who stole the show in the lightweight category.

Kailash defeated his opponent from on points as he sailed into the semi-final.

In the girl's category, continued their dominance on day four with four pugilists qualifying for the semi-finals followed by three boxers from

Manipur's Babyrojisana Chanu continued her sublime run in the tournament, this time getting the better of Uttar Pradesh's Aprajita Mani with a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the fly weight category.

Haryana's Poonam (54kg) proved too strong for her Manipuri opponent Thotyolo, who was left flustered with a flurry of punches and the referee had to stop the contest in the final round.

Poonam won the bout 5-0.

Following suit was yet another of Rajasthan, who made no errors against Chandigarh's Akanksha Rana.

Khanan looked in rampaging form as the referee intervened to stop the contest in R1.

(45-48kg) and (52Kg) from Uttrakhand are the lone representation in the knockout stage in girls and boy's category.

While Kumar put up a power packed show to snatch a RSC verdict in R2 against Harshal Phondni from Chandigarh; Kohli dominated her opponent from too to register a unanimous win and secure berth in the last four stages.

Mizoram, Assam, Rajasthan, and has ensured one each advance to the semi-finals.

