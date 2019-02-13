French journalists suspended over alleged cyberbullying

At least five French journalists have been suspended from their jobs for allegedly harassing people online with sexist, homophobic and racist insults that were coordinated through a private group.

France's Liberation newspaper and said this week they suspended four of their journalists, including the creator of the group.

Called "League of LOL", its members included publicists and communication designers, as well as journalists, in French media have dubbed it a "boys club", a reference to male-dominated groups that demean others to prove strength.

One more and two other group members also were suspended by their employers. Two more quit their jobs as a wave of indignation over the men's actions roiled

Liberation reported last week that members allegedly posted the insults between 2009 and 2012. The group had about 30 members, the overwhelming majority of them men.

In recent days, female journalists and others have publicly accused group members of cyberbullying.

The of Liberation, Laurent Joffrin, said in a column the "shameful" actions that have been alleged made him nauseous. He denounced "harassment, insults, salacious pranks all kind of digital aggressions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)