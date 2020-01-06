Pondicherry to Oxford, campuses witness protests against violence in JNU

-
ALSO READ
Cong says JNU violence smacks of Nazi rule; Amarinder protests 'barbarism'
Delhi Police urges protesting JNU students not to take law in their hands
Security tightened, entry restricted in JNU campus after night of violence
JNU declares roll-back of hostel fee hike, proposes scheme for EWS students
New JNU hostel manual from tomorrow, students asked to call off strike
-
Students in university campuses across the country and even abroad staged protests in solidarity with JNU students and condemned the violence that took place in the varsity.
Protests took place at Pondicherry University, Bengaluru University, University of Hyderabad and Aligarh Muslim University. Students staged peaceful marches to register their protest against the violence on the JNU campus.
"Today it is them, tomorrow it can be us.
Violence in any form is condemnable. We stand by our friends in JNU," Raiza, a Pondicherry University student said.
Protests were also seen at Oxford and Columbia University where students expressed solidarity and took out marches holding posters demanding safety of students on campus.Protestors hold placard and raise slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in Bengaluru | PTI
Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.
Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.
JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury. All 34 students who were admitted to AIIMS trauma centre were discharged on Monday morning.
The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.Students and other people shouting slogans at out side of the JNU campus, after some masked miscreants attacked in the campus, New Delhi
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU