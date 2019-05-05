From Rahul to Mulayam Singh Yadav: Family is first for taking loans

has taken it from his mother, founder Yadav from his from his daughter -- family loans seems quite common among the politicians too.

In his election affidavit, has disclosed a "personal loan" of Rs 5 lakh from mother Sonia Gandhi, but has got no other loans in his name.

Sonia Gandhi, who is also fighting the election, has not disclosed any loan in her name.

On the other hand, Yadav, fighting polls from family in Uttar Pradesh, has disclosed a loan of over Rs 2.13 crore from his son and former minister

At the same time, the family patriarch has also disclosed the loans he has given to other family members -- Rs 6.75 lakh to his second wife Sadhana Yadav, Rs 43.7 lakh to son and Rs 9.8 lakh to another family member

Shatrughan Sinha, who was formerly with the BJP and has now joined in his electoral bid from Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar, has disclosed a loan of about Rs 10.6 crore from his daughter and He has also himself extended loans/advances to his son (Rs 10 lakh) and wife (about Rs 80 lakh), among others.

Sinha, who herself is in the electoral fray as the candidate from in Uttar Pradesh, also has an outstanding loan of over Rs 16 crore due to her daughter Sonakshi.

She is pitted against Rajnath Singh, who has not availed any loan.

Shatrughan Sinha's rival candidate from the BJP, Ravi Shankar Prasad, also has no outstanding loans.

Former minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misha Bharti, who is the RJD candidate from Patliputra, has got no loans outstanding against her but her husband has an ICICI personal loan of Rs 9.85 lakh.

She has also disclosed loans/advances totalling Rs 28 lakh by her and Rs 2.9 crore by her husband, but no debtor has been identified.

Her BJP rival has disclosed Rs 17.17 lakh education loan he has taken for his daughter.

Another high-profile BJP candidate from Bihar, has disclosed a of Rs 5.86 lakh for himself and a housing loan of Rs 26.5 lakh by his wife. In his election affidavit, he has listed 'other liabilities' of Rs 75 lakh in his name and of Rs 15 lakh for his wife.

Singh is pitted in the much-talked-about electoral battle against former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who has not disclosed any or personal loans and has described himself as "jobless" with "independent writing" as his profession.

BJP candidate from Chandigarh has taken Rs 25 lakh unsecured loan from her son She has also disclosed a of over Rs 35 lakh and some unsecured business loans taken by her husband and popular

candidate from South Mumbai Milind Deora has disclosed a 'non-interest bearing family advance' of over Rs 4.96 crore taken by his wife