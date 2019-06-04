Event organised in Nepal to congratulate PM Modi's landslide victory in general election

Overseas Friends of BJP Nepal on Tuesday organised a programme here to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party for its landslide victory in the recently held general election.
Prime Minister Modi late month led his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.
Speaking on the occasion Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Maneev Singh Puri, said that Nepal and India enjoys centuries old people to people relations which is strengthening day by day.
"India's election spreads a positive message to the world that stable, forward looking and development oriented government can be formed through electoral process," he said.
