German tourist, 2 Egyptian girls die in Luxor building collapse

A German woman and two Egyptian children were killed Tuesday when a building collapsed in a residential neighbourhood of Egypt's southern city of Luxor, a senior security told AFP.

"So far there is a German tourist who died along with two Egyptian girls," the said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The woman, who had been passing by the building the moment it collapsed at around 6 pm (1600 GMT), succumbed to her injuries soon after arriving in hospital, he said. A German man who had been walking with the woman was injured and taken to the hospital. His relation to the woman was unclear, medical sources and other security officials said.

At least 13 other people were injured and taken to hospital, the sources said.

Authorities have been pushing to revive tourism, a pillar of the Egyptian economy, since mass street protests in 2011 toppled long-time leader and tipped the country into years of unrest.

