Germany extends Saudi arms export freeze till end-March

on Wednesday extended a temporary, disputed ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia, but only until the end of the month.

In October, froze sales of military equipment to involved in the conflict following the murder of Saudi

It has since faced protests by EU partners because the ban, originally imposed until March 9, has impacted joint defence projects such as the and Tornado jets.

German said Wednesday that the export ban had been extended by three weeks until the end of March.

"We decided this with a view to developments in Yemen," he said after a meeting of Angela Merkel's cabinet.

"We believe that the war must end as soon as possible." About 10,000 people are estimated to have been killed in the war since March 2015, though rights groups say the death toll is much higher.

has a troubled relationship with foreign arms sales, a legacy of its dark past.

Polls show that around two thirds of German citizens reject weapons exports.

has faced political pressure at home over weapons sales, which include tanks used by to fight Kurdish militias.

But it has also faced increasing protests from European partners including and Britain over the issue.

French last year dismissed Germany's call for other to join in an export freeze to Saudi Arabia, saying it was "pure demagoguery to call for a halt".

And British last month voiced "deep concern" that Berlin's stance damaged and its "ability to meet its NATO commitments", in a letter to Maas reported on by

Despite all the agonising, is among the world's top arms exporters, a group led by the that also includes Russia, China, and Britain.

Merkel's governments have approved tens of billions of euros worth of arms exports, including to nations outside EU and NATO that are accused of human rights abuses or are engaged in conflicts.

