Global Recognition for Synergy Group

/ -- Bags the coveted Seatrade Award Recognised for 'Investment in People' Group, with over a decade of experience as a leading shipmanager, has been awarded the prestigious Seatrade Award in the 'Investment in People' category. The award recognises Synergy's significant contribution to the recruitment, training, retention and advancement of the industry's most valuable asset - its people. The award is a testimony to the Group's commitment to safety at sea, seafarer welfare and female empowerment in the maritime workforce.

While thanking the judges for recognising training, development and encouragement of personnel as Synergy's core values, Rajesh Unni, & Founder, Group, said, "We are delighted to be recognised at such a prestigious platform. This is yet another pivotal milestone in Synergy's history. At Synergy, it is our constant endeavour to create benchmarks and constantly reinvent and to this end, our biggest investment are our people. We want people who work with us to feel cared for and we are consciously and continuously working towards it. This ethos sits at the heart of all our initiatives. We also understand that long-term sustainable growth can only be achieved with good talent; and for this we ensure that we find, train and retain the right people it's an incessant process."



Among Synergy's recent achievements, the judges lauded the establishment of a new wellness 'at sea Helpline' in October 2018 called iCALL, a nine-language service designed to reduce seafarer suicides and enhance the general mental health and wellness of all maritime personnel. The service is available 24x7, free of charge via phone, e-mail and a chat-based nULTA App.

The judges also took note of Synergy's long-standing commitment to gender equality. The last one year has seen a major increase in female seafarers employed at and its subsidiaries, including the recent appointments of the first female Master Mariner to the Synergy fleet and the first Filipino female cadet onboard an LPG carrier.

Synergy's investment in safety training for staff was also commended by the judges.

Accepting the award in London, Rajesh Kumar Singh, a Serving Master Mariner with Synergy Group, praised the shipmanager's long-term commitment to investing in people which was reflecting in its world class seafarer retention rates.

"As a serving seafarer, I am extremely humbled to accept the 'Investment in People' award on behalf of Synergy," he added.

"I was taken by surprise when requested I attend this prestigious award ceremony. It is a tremendous honour to receive this award not only on behalf of the 10,000+ 'Synergian' seafarers, but also the 1.6 million seafarers who continue to play a pivotal role in underpinning the global trade."



AboutThe Synergy Group, with over a decade of experience as a leading shipmanager, offers end-to-end and services tailored to the specific requirements of clients. In-depth technical expertise and a diverse product portfolio enable Synergy to generate efficiency and productivity gains to enhance the customer experience for all clients.

Headquartered in the globally connected city-state of Singapore, Synergy has 12 offices located in six key maritime centres. With over 225 vessels under management, Synergy supervises a diverse range of ships including LPG tankers, chemical tankers, (VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax, LR2, LR1 and MR), container vessels in the 1,800 TEU-20,000+ TEU range and every size of

The hallmark of Synergy Group, named 'Shipmanager of the Year' at the 2018 List Awards, is its through-life approach to asset management along with which are custom-designed to client requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)