PM, Jaitley brief VP Naidu about air strikes in Pak

Modi and on Tuesday briefed Vice M on the scale and effectiveness of the IAF's preemptive air strikes on camps run by across the Line of Control in Pakistan, sources said.

The spoke to Naidu over phone while the visited



the Vice President's residence at Maulana Azad road in Lutyens' during lunch time and briefed him about the anti- air strikes carried out by the during the wee hours Tuesday.

The also earlier briefed about the air strikes.

In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.

The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by JeM.

told the media the "intelligence-led operation" on the Pakistan-based group's biggest training camp in Balakot became "absolutely necessary" as it was planning more suicide attacks in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)