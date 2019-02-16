Goa's ex-deputy CM D'Souza laid to rest with state honours

and Goa's former Deputy was laid to rest with full state honours Saturday evening at his hometown



near here.

D'Souza, 64, had died on February 14 after a prolonged illness.

The mortal remains of the were kept at his private residence in Mapusa, around 9 km from here, for the last two days during which thousands of people paid homage to their beloved

D'Souza's body, wrapped in the tricolour, was carried from his residence to in the town in a decorated truck.

A funeral mass was conducted at the church in the presence of hundreds of people, including of and Daman Fr Filipe Neri Ferrao and senior leaders.

Paying tribute to his father, the late leader's son termed him as a "man of the people who was always eager to help those who approached him".

State BJP Vinay Tendulkar, in his address during the mass, recalled how D'Souza helped him during his tenure as an MLA.

He said the demise of D'Souza, the MLA from Mapusa, was a big loss for the saffron party.

D'Souza was first elected to the legislative assembly in 1999 as a Rajiv candidate. He later joined the BJP and was elected from in the assembly polls held in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

D'Souza was appointed Deputy when the BJPformed its government in 2012 under Manohar Parrikars leadership.

The veteran continued in the post when Parrikar moved to the Centre as and BJP took over as in November 2014.

