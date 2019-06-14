Uddhav Thackeray, 18 Sena MPs to visit Ayodhya this Sunday

will visit with 18 newly elected party MPs Sunday, making a fresh pitch for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site there.

Thackeray will offer prayers at the makeshift at the site.

This will be Thackeray's first visit to after the Lok Sabha results last month. He had visited in November last year.

The had earlier announced that Thackeray and the newly elected MPs would visit Ayodhya before the beginning of the Parliament session on Monday.

However, the said the visit should not been seen from the electoral lens and it was "a matter of devotion and faith".

will be going to the polls later in the year.

When asked about the purpose of the visit, Singh said, "Before the Lok Sabha elections, Uddhavji went to a number of religious places for darshan. Now, after the party performed well in the polls and is a part of the NDA government, he is going there to offer prayers."



Singh termed Thackeray's proposed visit as " to Lord Ram" for the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections and to affirm its "commitment" for a Ram temple in Ayodhya".

"The newly elected MPs will be reaching Ayodhya Saturday while is likely to be there the next day," told here Friday.

A party statement said Thackeray will offer prayers to Ram Lalla Sunday, a day before the Parliament session begins.

Ahead of Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya, had met here on June 10.

After meeting Adityanath, Raut had tweeted, "Met today regarding the proposed Ayodhya yatra of Shiv Sena chief The talks were held in a positive atmosphere and Yogiji welcomed the yatra of Uddhavji."



The UP had visited Ayodhya last Friday to offer prayers at the makeshift

His visit, the first after the Lok Sabha election results, was seen as a move to reiterate support for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

"It is everybody's wish that must be constructed," he had said after unveiling a seven-foot at a museum in the city.

He also took part in the week-long celebrations to mark the birthday of Nyas chief

UP was in Ayodhya Friday to participate in the concluding function.

The Sena MPs' visit is also being seen as an attempt to put pressure on the BJP-led government at the Centre for the construction of a Ram temple.

The title suit over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is being heard by the

Soon after the BJP got a second term in the Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief had flagged his organisation's insistence on the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

"Ram's work has to be done, and Ram's work will get done," Bhagwat had said in Udaipur in an apparent reference to it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)