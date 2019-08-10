JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Ikea vs Pepperfy: India is the venue for a David-Goliath furniture fight
Business Standard

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips profit doubles to Rs 118 cr in Q1

The consolidated income of the company during April-June increased to Rs 858.49 crore, from Rs 612.56 crore in the year-ago quarter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Saturday reported a two-fold increase in consolidated profit at Rs 118.42 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 57.31 crore in the year-ago period, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during April-June increased to Rs 858.49 crore, from Rs 612.56 crore in the year-ago quarter.
First Published: Sat, August 10 2019. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU