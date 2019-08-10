Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips profit doubles to Rs 118 cr in Q1

-
Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Saturday reported a two-fold increase in consolidated profit at Rs 118.42 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 57.31 crore in the year-ago period, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd said in a filing to BSE.
The consolidated income of the company during April-June increased to Rs 858.49 crore, from Rs 612.56 crore in the year-ago quarter.
