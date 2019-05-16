Gold futures slide 0.02 pc on low demand

Gold prices dipped by 0.02 per cent to Rs 32,251 per 10 gram in futures trade Thursday as speculators reduced exposure, driven by subdued demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June contracts fell by Rs 8, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 32,251 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,091 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits and a weak trend in the domestic markets, mainly influenced gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, however, the prices of the recovered marginally 0.11 per cent to USD 1,298.20 an ounce in

