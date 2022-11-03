Gold prices rise by Rs 51 to Rs 50,964; silver drops Rs 502 per kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade
Gold rates fall marginally; silver prices soar, selling at Rs 57,700 today
Gold, silver rates go down today; yellow metal selling at Rs 50,780 per kg
-
Gold price in the national capital gained Rs 51 to Rs 50,964 per 10 grams on Wednesday amid weak rupee, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the gold had touched Rs 50,913 per 10 grams.
Silver, however, dropped Rs 502 to Rs 59,265 per kilogram.
The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 82.71 against the US dollar in morning trade on Wednesday amid a muted trend in domestic equities.
In the international market, gold was quoting lower at Rs 1,653 per ounce while silver was down at USD 19.70 per ounce.
"COMEX gold has been steady around USD 1,650 an ounce as traders focused on the US Federal Reserve meeting later tonight for clues on when the bank will start scaling back interest rate hikes," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 00:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU