Boeing finds wing defect, including among some MAX

announced Sunday that some of its medium-haul 737s, including the 737 MAX 8, could have a defective wing part, but that there had been no reports of flight issues linked to the defect.

The American giant, which has been rocked by an unprecedented crisis after its entire 737 MAX 8 fleet was grounded in mid-March, said a subcontractor informed it of problems with a batch of a part involved in deploying the wings' leading edge.

The leading edge of an is key to takeoff and landing because it is meant to improve the wing's drag and therefore the jet's aerodynamics.

said in a statement that it had relayed the defective to owners so they can inspect the in question.

If operators find the defective on their aircraft, they should replace them before putting the plane back in service, the company said.

"This is a device considered critical because if the leading edge slats don't deploy symmetrically, there could be a lift differential that can be dangerous especially on takeoff and landing," one aeronautics expert told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The planes were grounded after a combined 346 people died in two deadly crashes, the first in in October followed by one in in March.

Long considered a "gold standard" internationally, the US Federal Administration's reputation has suffered amid scrutiny of its oversight process and reports it allowed to effectively self-certify some features of the MAX.

Boeing is working on a that will allow the MAX 8 to begin flying again, but differences have arisen between the and on how to train pilots on the software after the update.

believes training on computers or tablets is sufficient for seasoned pilots, but wants to require training on flight simulators.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)