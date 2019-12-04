Govt garnered Rs 2.03 trn revenue from Coal India in last 6 fiscals: Joshi

The government has collected Rs 2.03 trillion in revenue from state-owned Coal India in the last six financial years, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Of the total revenue received, the maximum of Rs 44,826.43 crore was mopped up in 2018-19.

"The government has collected Rs 2,03,221.12 crore in revenue from Coal India in the last six years beginning from financial year 2013-14 up to the last fiscal 2018-19," Coal Minister said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In 2017-18, the revenue stood at Rs 44,046.57 crore while in the preceding fiscal, it was Rs 44,068.28 crore, the minister said.

In 2015-16, the government collected Rs 29,084.11 crore in revenue from the PSU whereas in the preceding fiscal, the figure stood at Rs 21,482.21 crore.

In 2013-14, the revenue was at Rs 19,713.52 crore, he said.

The minister also informed the House that the consolidated state-wise coal production from the functional coal mines from 2013-14 to 2018-19 remained at 3,876.16 million tonne.

In 2018-19, it was highest at 728.718 MT.

Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the coal producing states, he said.