JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Baghel dubs budget disappointing, BJP calls it revolutionary

Modi to launch BJP's membership drive in Varanasi on Saturday
Business Standard

Govt proposes setting up of National Research Foundation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday announced the government will set up a National Research Foundation (NRF) to fund, coordinate and promote research in the country.

The NRF will assimilate the research grants being given by various ministries independent of each other, Sitharaman said in her maiden Budget speech.

"The NRF will ensure that the overall research ecosystem in the country is strengthened with focus on identified thrust areas relevant to our national priorities and towards basic science without duplication of effort and expenditure," she added.

Sitharaman said "a very progressive and research-oriented structure for the NRF" should be worked out.

"The funds available with all ministries will be integrated in the NRF. This would be adequately supplemented with additional funds," the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 20:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU