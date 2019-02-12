Govt should order proper inquiry in hotel fire incident:Thomas

K V Thomas Tuesday demanded a proper inquiry into the deadly fire incident in a hotel in Central Delhi's area.

A fire broke out at located on Gurudwara Road in in the early hours of Tuesday, killing 17 people.

A large number of people of my constituency were staying in the hotel and 10-15 persons are missing, Thomas, who represents Ernakulam, said in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour.

"I would urge the government to order a proper inquiry into the incident," he said.

Thomas also demanded adequate compensation for those affected by the fire.

The blaze, in which 35 people were injured, started in the second floor of the hotel around 3.30 am, trapping many guests who were deep in sleep.

There were 53 people in the 45-room hotel, which had a canopy on the terrace housing what appeared to be a restaurant, officials said.

